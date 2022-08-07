Senior VP Derek West Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Some Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior VP, Derek West, recently sold a substantial US$2.7m worth of stock at a price of US$31.26 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 38% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Uber Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director Dara Khosrowshahi made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$9.0m worth of shares at a price of US$44.92 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$32.01 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Dara Khosrowshahi was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 400.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$35.83. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:UBER Insider Trading Volume August 7th 2022

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of Uber Technologies

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Uber Technologies insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$106m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Uber Technologies Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're happy to look past recent trading. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Uber Technologies you should know about.

Of course Uber Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.