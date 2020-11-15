Senior VP & CTO Charles King Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Anyone interested in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) should probably be aware that the Senior VP & CTO, Charles King, recently divested US$176k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$58.09 each. That sale was 29% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Evergy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP of Strategy & Chief Administrative Officer, Gregory Greenwood, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$324k worth of shares at a price of US$64.75 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$57.11. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Evergy insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EVRG Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

Insider Ownership of Evergy

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Evergy insiders own about US$39m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Evergy Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Evergy is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Evergy has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

