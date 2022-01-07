Senior VP & COO Charles Koskovich Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Some TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior VP & COO, Charles Koskovich, recently sold a substantial US$655k worth of stock at a price of US$33.19 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 28% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

TELUS International (Cda) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Executive Officer of TELUS International Northern Europe, Christian Legat, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$99m worth of shares at a price of US$34.00 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$30.26). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 10.64k shares for US$353k. But insiders sold 4.27m shares worth US$142m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of TELUS International (Cda) shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:TIXT Insider Trading Volume January 7th 2022

Insider Ownership of TELUS International (Cda)

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. TELUS International (Cda) insiders own about US$73m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TELUS International (Cda) Insiders?

The stark truth for TELUS International (Cda) is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing TELUS International (Cda). Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for TELUS International (Cda) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

