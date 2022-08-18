Senior VP and GM of Precision & Science Technologies Nicholas Kendall-Jones Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Anyone interested in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) should probably be aware that the Senior VP and GM of Precision & Science Technologies, Nicholas Kendall-Jones, recently divested US$195k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$53.41 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 63% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ingersoll Rand

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP, Andrew Schiesl, for US$1.7m worth of shares, at about US$50.09 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$52.57. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 30% of Andrew Schiesl's stake.

Ingersoll Rand insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:IR Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.3% of Ingersoll Rand shares, worth about US$54m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ingersoll Rand Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Ingersoll Rand stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Ingersoll Rand is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Ingersoll Rand has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

