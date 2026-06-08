Senior Vice President Sells VC Shares for $352K, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

3,000 shares sold for a total transaction value of approximately ~$352K, with a weighted average price of around $117.47 per share across June 1 and June 2, 2026.

This sale represented 14.66% of Robert R Vallance's direct holdings, reducing his position from 20,469 to 17,469 shares.

All shares sold were held directly; no indirect entities or derivative securities were involved in this transaction.

The activity is consistent with the insider’s recent sell-only cadence and available capacity, following a pattern of regular portfolio management.

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Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Senior Vice President Robert R Vallance reported the sale of 3,000 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions on June 1 and June 2, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 3,000 Transaction value ~$352K Post-transaction shares (direct) 17,469 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.16 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($117.47).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Robert R Vallance’s recent insider transactions?

This 3,000-share sale is within the range of his recent sell-only activity, which has included transactions from 2,000 to 4,000 shares, averaging 2,750 shares per sale over the past year.

This 3,000-share sale is within the range of his recent sell-only activity, which has included transactions from 2,000 to 4,000 shares, averaging 2,750 shares per sale over the past year. What is the impact of this transaction on the insider’s remaining ownership?

The direct stake after the transaction was 17,469 shares, valued at approximately ~$2.16 million as of the June 2, 2026, close, with no remaining indirect or derivative holdings disclosed in this filing.

The direct stake after the transaction was 17,469 shares, valued at approximately ~$2.16 million as of the June 2, 2026, close, with no remaining indirect or derivative holdings disclosed in this filing. Was this activity routine or opportunistic in nature?

The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, indicating it was pre-scheduled and aligned with ongoing portfolio management rather than discretionary market timing.

The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, indicating it was pre-scheduled and aligned with ongoing portfolio management rather than discretionary market timing. What is the broader context for Visteon Corporation’s equity performance?

As of the transaction date, Visteon Corporation shares had appreciated by 42.34% over the trailing 12 months, suggesting a strong backdrop for this sale.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.79 billion Net income (TTM) $167.00 million Dividend yield 0.58% Price (as of market close June 2, 2026) $117.47

* 1-year performance figures are calculated using June 2, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Visteon Corporation delivers automotive electronics, including instrument clusters, advanced information displays, infotainment systems, battery management systems, telematics, and domain controllers.

The company generates revenue by engineering, manufacturing, and selling integrated electronic solutions and software platforms to global automotive manufacturers.

Primary customers are global vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) seeking advanced digital cockpit, connectivity, and automation solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles.

Visteon Corporation is a leading provider of automotive technology solutions, focusing on digital cockpit electronics and connected car platforms. The company leverages its expertise in electronics and software to offer integrated products that enhance vehicle functionality and user experience.

What this transaction means for investors

Robert R Vallance, Senior Vice President at Visteon Corporation (VC), recently sold about 3,000 shares of Visteon stock for approximately $352,000. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

To begin, Visteon stock has underperformed relative to the for a number of years. Since 2021, Visteon shares have delivered a total return of -6%. That equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.1%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has generated a total return of 87% over this same period, with a CAGR of 13.4%.

Indeed, after years of increasing operating margins, Visteon’s operating margins have begun to slip. They currently sit at 6.2%, down from a three-year high of 9.7% in early 2025, and closing in on the lowest level (5.3%) since 2023.

Overall, the company has faced headwinds from several areas, including customer supply disruptions and exposure to unreliable Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

To sum up, Visteon stock has been mostly flat in recent years as the company’s margins have slipped. However, the company has reaffirmed its guidance, expecting sales and earnings to improve moving forward.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.