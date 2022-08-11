Senior Vice President of Technical Operations Christopher Murray Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

We'd be surprised if Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior Vice President of Technical Operations, Christopher Murray, recently sold US$314k worth of stock at US$62.72 per share. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 73% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Blueprint Medicines

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman, Jeffrey Albers, sold US$746k worth of shares at a price of US$60.28 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$70.98, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 10% of Jeffrey Albers's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Blueprint Medicines shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BPMC Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

Does Blueprint Medicines Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Blueprint Medicines insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$38m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Blueprint Medicines Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Blueprint Medicines and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

