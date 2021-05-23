Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Communications Shelleen Meador Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Some Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, Shelleen Meador, recently sold a substantial US$759k worth of stock at a price of US$138 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 34%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Allegion

Notably, that recent sale by Shelleen Meador is the biggest insider sale of Allegion shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$138. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Allegion insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ALLE Insider Trading Volume May 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership of Allegion

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Allegion insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$57m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Allegion Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Allegion is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Allegion has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

