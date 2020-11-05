Senior Vice President of Global Customer Group Pascal Rondé Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

We wouldn't blame Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Pascal Rondé, the Senior Vice President of Global Customer Group recently netted about US$964k selling shares at an average price of US$23.00. That sale reduced their total holding by 49% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Cohu Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Pascal Rondé is the biggest insider sale of Cohu shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$23.35, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 49% of Pascal Rondé's holding.

In the last year Cohu insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:COHU Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

Insider Ownership of Cohu

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Cohu insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 2.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cohu Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Cohu and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

