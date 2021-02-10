Senior Vice President of Global Communications Marian Salzman Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Anyone interested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Global Communications, Marian Salzman, recently divested US$169k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$84.39 each. That sale was 48% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Philip Morris International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Global CEO & Director, Andre Calantzopoulos, for US$4.4m worth of shares, at about US$87.50 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$85.63. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Philip Morris International insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PM Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Philip Morris International insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$222m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Philip Morris International Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Philip Morris International stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Philip Morris International is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Philip Morris International and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

