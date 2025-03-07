Senior Vice President Of Matson Makes $273K Sale

Richard S Kinney, Senior Vice President at Matson (NYSE:MATX), reported an insider sell on March 7, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Kinney sold 1,997 shares of Matson. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The total transaction value is $273,804.

Tracking the Friday's morning session, Matson shares are trading at $133.24, showing a down of 0.0%.

Get to Know Matson Better

Matson Inc is engaged in providing ocean transportation and logistics services. The business segments of the company are Ocean Transportation which provides ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, California, Okinawa, and different islands in the South Pacific, and Logistics segment which offers long haul and regional highway trucking services, warehousing and distribution services, supply chain management, and freight forwarding services. The firm generates the majority of its revenue from the Ocean Transportation segment.

Breaking Down Matson's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Matson's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 26.71%, the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Matson's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 3.87.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.28.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 9.56 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Matson's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.33, Matson's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.44, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

