Senior US officials visit China, hold talks with vice foreign minister

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 12, 2022 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Martin Quin Pollard for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Two senior United States officials held talks with China's Vice foreign minister on Sunday and Monday in Langfang, a city neighbouring Beijing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

The Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink and Senior Director for China Affairs of the White House National Security Council, Laura Rosenberger, and Vice foreign minister Xie Feng had an "extensive exchange" of views on international and regional issues of common concern, spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

"The talks were frank, in-depth and constructive," Wang said

