BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Two senior United States officials held talks with China's Vice foreign minister on Sunday and Monday in Langfang, a city neighbouring Beijing, China's foreign ministry said on Monday.

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard, Editing by William Maclean)

