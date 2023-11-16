News & Insights

US Markets

Senior US FDA official Woodcock to retire next year

November 16, 2023 — 05:32 pm EST

Written by Ahmed Aboulenein for Reuters ->

By Ahmed Aboulenein

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Principal Deputy Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, who led the regulator during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as acting chief, plans to retire early next year, the agency said on Thursday.

Woodcock, 75, is an FDA veteran who twice led its pharmaceutical division for at least a decade in each instance. There she reshaped the drug approval process, relaxing the criteria needed for certain drugs to reach the market.

"A legend in every sense of the word, Janet has made an indelible mark on so many of us, and on public health," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf told staff in a memo made public by the agency on social media platform X.

Woodcock became acting commissioner when President Joe Biden took office in January 2021 and served for a year until Califf's appointment in February 2022, before taking on a role as his principle deputy. She oversaw the agency during a crucial time as it reviewed early vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.

She was ruled out as a permanent head of the FDA by the Biden administration because she faced firm opposition from lawmakers in the U.S. Senate. She joined the FDA in 1986.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Additional reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Daniel Wallis)

((ahmed.aboulenein@tr.com; +1 202-519-3051;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.