News & Insights

US Markets

Senior US, China diplomats meet in Washington in latest effort to maintain dialogue

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 28, 2023 — 09:15 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. and Chinese diplomats met in Washington and held what the U.S. side described as "candid, in-depth, and constructive consultation," the latest in a series of recent talks to keep lines of communication open between the world's two largest economies.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink met with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister for Asia Sun Weidong, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

THE TAKE

The meeting followed other high-level engagements between the two countries in recent months that have seen visits from high profile U.S. officials to China like Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in July and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in August.

More recently, Blinken met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in New York and U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Malta.

KEY QUOTES

"The two sides held a candid, in-depth, and constructive consultation on regional issues as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication," the State Department said.

Kritenbrink "reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the State Department said on Thursday, adding the two sides also discussed other regional issues, including Myanmar, North Korea, and maritime matters.

CONTEXT

Relations between the world's two largest economies have been strained in recent years due to a number of issues including Taiwan, the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, allegations of spying and trade tariffs, among others.

High-level talks between the two sides could help set the stage for a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Sonali Paul and Michael Perry)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.