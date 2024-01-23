Senior UK lawmaker calls for change of PM

Repeats with now change to text

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Senior British Conservative lawmaker Simon Clarke called on Tuesday for a change of prime minister, saying Rishi Sunak was leading the governing party into an election later this year "where we will be massacred".

In a column for the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Clarke said: "Now is not the time to despair. It is the time to act." He added that a leadership contest could be done quickly and acknowledged that his idea might not be welcomed by all sides of the Conservative Party.

