Senior U.S. lawmaker warns against railroad industry consolidation

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said on Friday the potential acquisition of Kansas City Southern KSU.N railroad should set off "alarm bells" about industry consolidation.

Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, said the deal could spark a "new wave of railroad mergers that stifle competition and trigger industry-wide consolidation."

He warned "Wall Street will make money from railroad consolidation, but the U.S. economy and workforce will be worse off for it."

Both Canadian National CNR.TO and Canadian Pacific CP.TO have offered to buy Kansas City Southern.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

