Senior U.S. lawmaker to seek testimony of Wells Fargo's board

By Pete Schroeder and Imani Moise

Clearing Wells Fargo's regulatory hurdles is the top priority for Scharf, who has already started making changes in his 2 months at the company. So far he has tapped his trusted adviser and former Obama administration chief of staff, Bill Daley, to lead public affairs and named his former colleague, Scott Powell, as chief operating officer to focus on the bank's regulatory issues.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder and Imani Moise; Editing by David Gregorio and Dan Grebler)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.