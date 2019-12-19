US Markets

Senior U.S. lawmaker to seek testimony of Wells Fargo's board

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

A U.S. congressional committee will ask Wells Fargo & Co’s board of directors to testify about the bank's sales scandal next year, a senior Democrat told Reuters on Thursday.

Clearing Wells Fargo's regulatory hurdles is the top priority for Scharf, who has already started making changes in his 2 months at the company. So far he has tapped his trusted adviser and former Obama administration chief of staff, Bill Daley, to lead public affairs and named his former colleague, Scott Powell, as chief operating officer to focus on the bank's regulatory issues.

