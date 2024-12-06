News & Insights

Senior PLC Sees Increased Stake by Alantra EQMC

December 06, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Senior plc (GB:SNR) has released an update.

Senior PLC has seen a significant shift in its shareholder structure as Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A. increased its stake to 17.46% from 15.45%. This acquisition indicates a growing interest from the Spanish asset manager in the UK-based company, potentially impacting future strategic decisions.

For further insights into GB:SNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

