Senior PLC Sees Increased Stake by Alantra EQMC

Senior PLC has seen a significant shift in its shareholder structure as Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A. increased its stake to 17.46% from 15.45%. This acquisition indicates a growing interest from the Spanish asset manager in the UK-based company, potentially impacting future strategic decisions.

