Senior MD and Head of International & of Corporate Strategy Mark Wiedman Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

We wouldn't blame BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Mark Wiedman, the Senior MD and Head of International & of Corporate Strategy recently netted about US$1.4m selling shares at an average price of US$813. That sale reduced their total holding by 41% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BlackRock

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Susan Wagner, for US$25m worth of shares, at about US$604 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$811, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 8.9% of Susan Wagner's holding.

In the last year BlackRock insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BLK Insider Trading Volume April 19th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. BlackRock insiders own about US$1.5b worth of shares (which is 1.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The BlackRock Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since BlackRock is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for BlackRock and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

