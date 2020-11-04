Senior Managing Director of International & Optimization Services Kendal Vroman Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Some CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior Managing Director of International & Optimization Services, Kendal Vroman, recently sold a substantial US$693k worth of stock at a price of US$153 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 31%, which is notable but not too bad.

CME Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO, Terrence Duffy, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$8.0m worth of shares at a price of US$202 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$151. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in CME Group than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that CME Group insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$685m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The CME Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since CME Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CME Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

