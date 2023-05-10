Senior (LSE:SNR) Price Target Increased by 5.14% to 187.68

The average one-year price target for Senior (LSE:SNR) has been revised to 187.68 / share. This is an increase of 5.14% from the prior estimate of 178.50 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141.40 to a high of 215.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.99% from the latest reported closing price of 173.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Senior Maintains 0.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.76%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Senior. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNR is 0.20%, an increase of 20.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 39,506K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 6,883K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,992K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNR by 9.21% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,780K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,249K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,210K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNR by 1.44% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,638K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,604K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,381K shares, representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNR by 17.13% over the last quarter.

See all Senior regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.