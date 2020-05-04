Senior Loan and Inverse Leveraged Small-Cap: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks were in the negative territory on President Trump’s renewed threat of tariffs on Chinese goods due to mishandling of the coronavirus incident. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 2.7%, DIA was down 2.4%, and QQQ moved 2.9% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

SRLN: Volume 4.61 Times Average

This senior loan ETF was in the spotlight as around 4.64 million shares moved hands compared with an average 1.08 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as SRLN lost only 1.7% in the last session. SRLN has gained 6.6% over the past month.

SRTY: Volume 3.83 Times Average

This leveraged inverse small-cap ETF was under the microscope as 8.56 million shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 2.35 million shares and came as SRTY gained about 11.78% in the last trading session. SRTY lost 50% in a month’s time.

