This Senior Living Stock Is Up 45%. One Investor Just Doubled Down With $179 Million

Key Points

Conversant Capital added 5,341,221 shares of Sonida Senior Living in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $178.71 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $168.92 million, reflecting both stock purchases and price appreciation.

The trade represented 23.98% of 13F assets under management (AUM) for the quarter.

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On May 15, 2026, Conversant Capital disclosed a significant buy of Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA), adding 5,341,221 shares in a transaction estimated at $178.71 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, Conversant Capital increased its position in Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) by 5,341,221 shares. The estimated value of shares acquired was $178.71 million, based on the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The fund's stake in Sonida Senior Living was valued at $471.04 million at quarter end, a $168.92 million increase over the prior period.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:SNDA: $471.04 million (63.3% of AUM) NYSE:INVH: $31.06 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE:JAN: $28.52 million (3.8% of AUM) NYSE:CCI: $27.16 million (3.6% of AUM) NYSE:SMA: $25.97 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of Sonida Senior Living were priced at $38.58, up 45% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $38.58 Market Capitalization $1.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $381.1 million Net Income (TTM) ($70.8 million)

Company snapshot

Sonida Senior Living offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care services across senior housing communities in the United States

The firm generates revenue primarily from resident fees for housing, personal care, and supplemental support services

It targets seniors and their families seeking residential care solutions, with a focus on independent and assisted living as well as memory care for dementia patients

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. operates in multiple states and provides a diversified service offering, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company serves seniors and their families seeking a range of residential care solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Conversant Capital now has more than 63% of its portfolio tied to Sonida, which might signal the fund sees a mix of demographic tailwinds, improving occupancy, and operating leverage that still is not fully reflected in the stock.



The timing is notable because Sonida is having a moment. In March, the company closed its roughly $1.8 billion acquisition of CNL Healthcare Properties, dramatically expanding its footprint and scale. Revenue jumped over 30% year over year to $122.6 million in the first quarter, while same-store occupancy rose 220 basis points to 87.2%. Management also said community NOI increased 14%, with margin expansion helping offset labor and operating pressures.



Of course, there are still risks. Sonida’s net loss widened to $41.2 million as merger-related costs and debt financing expenses piled up. The company also needs to refinance a bridge facility due in 2027. But for long-term investors, the bigger story may be whether senior housing occupancy can keep climbing as America’s aging population accelerates demand over the next decade.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Crown Castle and Invitation Homes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.