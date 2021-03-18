agilon health, which provides a senior-focused value-based care platform for primary care physicians, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Capitalizing on emerging value-based care opportunities, agilon's model provides the necessary capabilities, capital, and business model for existing physician groups to create a Medicare-centric, globally capitated line of business. Since establishing its inaugural partnership with an anchor physician group in 2017, the company now has 16 anchor physician groups across 17 geographies. The primary care physicians on agilon's platform serve approximately 210,000 patients enrolled in Medicare Advantage, and the company grew total membership by 45% in 2020.



The Long Beach, CA-based company was founded in 2016 and booked $1.2 billion in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol AGL. agilon health filed confidentially on December 21, 2020. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Senior-focused healthcare platform agilon health files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts

