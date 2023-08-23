News & Insights

Senior doctors in England to strike during Tory conference in October -FT

Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

August 23, 2023 — 08:34 pm EDT

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Senior National Health Service (NHS) doctors in England will strike for three consecutive days during the ruling Conservative Party's annual conference in October, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing the British Medical Association (BMA).

The planned Oct. 2-4 walkout would be the longest so far in the dispute, the report said.

The BMA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

On Aug. 7, senior doctors announced their plan to strike again in September unless the government agreed to more pay negotiations. The consultant-level doctors in Britain's publicly funded NHS are set to go on strike on Sept. 19 and 20.

The NHS has been disrupted by healthcare workers walking out in demand of pay rises to cope with record inflation. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month said, however, that "no amount of strikes will change" the government's decision on public sector pay.

