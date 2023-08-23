Senior doctors in England to strike during Tory conference in October -FT

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Senior National Health Service (NHS) doctors in England will strike for three consecutive days during the ruling Conservative Party's annual conference in October, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing the British Medical Association (BMA).

The planned Oct. 2-4 walkout would be the longest so far in the dispute, the report said.

The BMA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

On Aug. 7, senior doctors announced their plan to strike again in September unless the government agreed to more pay negotiations. The consultant-level doctors in Britain's publicly funded NHS are set to go on strike on Sept. 19 and 20.

The NHS has been disrupted by healthcare workers walking out in demand of pay rises to cope with record inflation. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month said, however, that "no amount of strikes will change" the government's decision on public sector pay.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.