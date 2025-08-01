Senior Discounts and 4 Other Ways Boomers Can Cash in

During working years, it may seem like retirement will be a time of relaxation and reduced spending. But according to Fidelity, most retirees can expect to spend 55 to 80% of their annual income while working each year in retirement.

If you’re already retired, or at least reached the age of 50, there are many discounts and other ways to save a good amount of money. Keep in mind you may need to ask for discounts in order to take advantage of them.

Restaurant Offerings

Perhaps one of the best everyday perks of being a senior is enjoying your favorite restaurant meals for less. Plenty of places offer a senior discount — and some even have special menus for those over a certain age.

In fact, if you don’t see these things, it may be smart to ask about them. Local eateries that aren’t part of national chains may have special senior discounts that aren’t widely advertised.

Healthcare Options

When it comes to discounts and other ways to save money as a senior, perhaps one of the most important is on health care and medications. According to My Care Finders, a lot of pharmacies give seniors discounts on prescriptions and wellness items. Walgreens and CVS are among the places to ask about such discounts.

Inexpensive Entertainment

Amazon does offer a pretty good discount on Prime membership for those relying on some government assistance programs. In addition, you can check to see if your local theaters have senior discounts or special days with lower prices for those over a certain age.

If you’re a fan of amusement or theme parks, they generally offer pretty big discounts on tickets for seniors. Further, according to AARP, you may be able to save some serious money with discount rates from major cruise lines. Also, look for discounts on Greyhound bus travel and through some airlines.

Cheaper Clothing

Check out the senior discounts and days available at some popular clothing stores. Your local Kohls, Ross and Goodwill stores are among the places to look for cheaper clothing. Discount days may also be good opportunities for socializing with other seniors.

