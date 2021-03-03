InnovAge Holding, which provides value-based care to high-cost dual-eligible seniors through PACE, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Wednesday.



The Denver, CO-based company now plans to raise $342 million by offering 16.7 million shares at a price range of $20 to $21. The company had previously filed to offer the same number of shares at a range of $17 to $19. At the midpoint of the revised range, InnovAge Holding will raise 14% more in proceeds than previously anticipated.



InnovAge Holding was founded in 2007 and booked $607 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol INNV. J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Citi, Baird, William Blair, Piper Sandler, and Capital One Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of March 1, 2021.



The article Senior care provider InnovAge Holding raises range to $20 to $21 ahead of $342 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.