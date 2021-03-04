InnovAge Holding, which provides value-based care to high-cost dual-eligible seniors through PACE, raised $350 million by offering 16.7 million shares at $21, the high end of the upwardly revised range of $20 to $21. The company originally planned to offer its shares at $17 to $19, before raising the range on Wednesday.



InnovAge Holding plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol INNV. J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Citi, Baird, William Blair, Piper Sandler and Capital One Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Senior care provider InnovAge Holding prices IPO at $21, the high end of the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

