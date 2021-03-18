US Markets

Senior Canadian diplomat says not being allowed into court for Michael Spavor trial

Contributor
Martin Quin Pollard Reuters
Published

A senior official of the Canadian embassy in China said on Friday that he is not being allowed to enter the courtrooom for the trial of Canadian citizen Michael Spavor, who has been detained by Beijing for over two years.

DANDONG, China, March 19 (Reuters) - A senior official of the Canadian embassy in China said on Friday that he is not being allowed to enter the courtrooom for the trial of Canadian citizen Michael Spavor, who has been detained by Beijing for over two years.

Spavor, who has been charged with espionage, will be tried for the first time at the Dandong Intermediate People's Court on Friday.

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular