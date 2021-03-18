Senior Canadian diplomat says not being allowed into court for Michael Spavor trial

DANDONG, China, March 19 (Reuters) - A senior official of the Canadian embassy in China said on Friday that he is not being allowed to enter the courtrooom for the trial of Canadian citizen Michael Spavor, who has been detained by Beijing for over two years.

Spavor, who has been charged with espionage, will be tried for the first time at the Dandong Intermediate People's Court on Friday.

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.