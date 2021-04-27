Senior Brazil Economy Ministry official out, replaced by treasury secretary, say sources

Adds detail, background

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's special secretary at the Economy Ministry, Waldery Rodrigues is leaving his position and will be replaced by current Treasury Secretary Bruno Funchal, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported earlier that Rodrigues had been fired as one of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes's top officials over issues related to the 2021 federal budget, revised and only signed into law by President Jair Bolsonaro right at the April 22 deadline.

Jeferson Bittencourt, currently a special advisor at the Economy Ministry, is in the frame to replace Funchal at the Treasury, one of the sources said.

Rodrigues came into Bolsonaro's line of fire last year when he said in an interview that the economic team planned to freeze pensions and retirement payments. At the time, Bolsonaro said anyone who proposed cutting social benefits would be given a "red card".

The friction increased in recent weeks amid discussions over the 2021 Budget, according to one of the sources.

For his part, Funchal has been treasury secretary for less than a year, having only replaced Mansueto Almeida in July last year.

According to the Estado de S.Paulo report, special advisor for tax reform at the economy ministry, Vanessa Canado, will also leave her post, indicating a wider shake-up.

The Economy Ministry and Treasury both declined immediate comment.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro Writing and additional reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by David Gregorio)

