Senior Brazil Economy Ministry official out, replaced by treasury secretary, say sources

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's special secretary at the Economy Ministry, Waldery Rodrigues, one of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes's top officials, is leaving his position and will be replaced by current Treasury Secretary Bruno Funchal, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday that Rodrigues had been fired over issues related to the recent approval of the country's 2021 budget. Funchal assumed his role has as treasury secretary in July last year.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro Writing and additional reporting by Jamie McGeever)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.