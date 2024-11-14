Senetas Corporation Gains Strong Shareholder Approval

Senetas Corporation Limited (AU:SEN) has released an update.

Senetas Corporation Limited announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by poll. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support, with each resolution receiving a significant majority of votes in favor. Investors in Senetas can view this as a positive signal of the company’s stable governance and strategic direction.

