SenesTech's (SNES) New Partnership to Broaden Evolve's Scope

SenesTech, Inc. SNES recently partnered with a global leader in irrigation solutions for sustainable agriculture. This marks the expansion of Evolve, SenesTech’s innovative soft bait fertility control solution, into the broader market of open-field agriculture.

The latest development is set to advance rodent pest control in challenging open-field environments, starting at a California dairy and almond growing operations. This expansion positions Evolve as the key performer in addressing global food security challenges.

Pest Control in Open-Field Agriculture

Open-field agriculture poses unique challenges to traditional rodent pest control methods, making SenesTech's Evolve soft bait a game-changer. Traditional approaches such as poisons are impractical and trapping proves expensive with limited efficacy. SenesTech highlights Evolve's unique advantages, including minimal risk, reasonable cost and proven efficacy, which are essential in addressing the widespread rodent problem in open field settings.

A Strategic Deal

The collaboration with a global leader in irrigation solutions for sustainable agriculture aligns with the company’s target to introduce Evolve to a broader audience. The selected initial deployment in California reflects the urgency for effective pest control in the wake of legislative restrictions on the usage of rodenticides.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The broader agricultural market represents a significant opportunity for Evolve. Rodents are responsible for nearly 20% of global food supply destruction. By targeting the root cause — rapid rodent reproduction — rather than relying solely on poisons, SenesTech offers a sustainable and effective solution. With the evolving regulatory landscape in California restricting certain rodenticides, Evolve emerges as a timely alternative for environment-conscious agriculture.

Market Prospects

Going by an Exactitude Consultancy report, the global pest control market is projected to witness a 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2029, reaching more than $32.25 billion by 2029. Factors fueling this growth include stringent environmental regulations, government support for biological pesticides and climate-induced pest proliferation. Though challenges like chemical toxicity and health concerns persist, ongoing R&D efforts toward bio-based insecticides indicate lucrative growth opportunities.

Share Price

Over the past three months, shares of SNES have plunged 70.8% against the industry’s 7.2% growth.

