SenesTech (SNES) New Alliance to Aid Expansion in South Africa

SenesTech, Inc. SNES, a rodent fertility control company, recently partnered with Pathogens and Environmental Solutions (PES) of South Africa. They entered into a Development and Distribution Agreement for the commercialization of SenesTech’s ContraPest in South Africa.

South Africa being a prominentsub-Saharan economy has an active pest control industry focused on the agricultural and public health applications of pest control. Accordingly, we expect SenesTech’s ContraPest to witness strong market acceptance in this region.

PES is a manufacturer and distributor of rodent pest control products, with a focus on broadening its offering by adding innovative products for integrated pest management. Per the agreement, PES will be responsible for gaining regulatory registration and all marketing and sales of ContraPest in South Africa.

SenesTech noted that the South African National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) played an active role in getting the latest deal through. NSPCA, as an active adviser of SenesTech clearly articulated its support for rodent fertility control and ContraPest in particular. It deems PES as being an excellent partner for SenesTech in this project.

According to NSPA, PES has huge experience in securing registration and launching the commercialization of pest control products.

NSPCA is also working on recommending ContraPest to private and state entities and to assist with regulatory issues.



Market Prospect

Going by a Research Dive report, in 2020, the worldwide market size for rodent control reached $3,209.8 million. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9%, resulting in revenues of $4,659.7 million by 2028.

Per the report, the rodent control market is gaining popularity, banking on increasing awareness for clean quality of living as rodents, mosquitoes and ticks are carriers of infectious diseases.

Post the pandemic, when consciousness around health and hygiene is gaining significance across the globe, the latest development by SenesTech seems well-timed and strategic.

Price Performance

In the past year, SNES shares have declined 87.1% compared with the industry’s fall of 20.3%.

