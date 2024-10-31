SenesTech announces successful registration of Evolve in Hong Kong

SenesTech (SNES) announces the successful registration of Evolve in Hong Kong. Hong Kong welcomes Evolve, an innovative, non-lethal rodent birth control solution designed to target rat infestations at their root. Unlike conventional methods, Evolve restricts rodent reproduction, offering an effective and humane way to manage infestations without posing risks to humans, pets, wildlife, or the environment. As a sustainable alternative to toxic baits and inhumane traps, Evolve represents a breakthrough in tackling Hong Kong’s escalating rat problem.

