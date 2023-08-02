Senegal's sovereign bonds fall after LNG delays, bus attack

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Senegal's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds fell on Wednesday, after BP delayed the start of a liquified natural gas (LNG) project and two people burned to death in an attack on a bus following the dissolution of a leading opposition party.

The country's notes maturing in 2048 were down 2.163 cents to 71.688 cents on the dollar at 0828 GMT, according to Tradeweb data, a steeper drop than other frontier market sovereign bonds. US81720TAD72=TE

BP said on Tuesday that it expects a delay in the start of the Greater Tortue Ahemyim LNG project on the Senegal-Mauritania border, from the last quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024.

Also, two people were burned to death and five seriously injured in Dakar when attackers threw molotov cocktails at a passenger bus on Tuesday, an incident the interior ministry said was a "terrorist attack". The attack came a day after the party of arrested opposition politician Ousmane Sonko was dissolved by a judge.

