Senegal's opposition candidate Faye won over 54% of vote, full provisional results show

Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

March 27, 2024 — 02:44 pm EDT

DAKAR, March 27 (Reuters) - Opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye won over 54% of votes in Senegal's presidential election, with ruling coalition candidate Amadou Ba taking over 35%, the Dakar appeals court said on Wednesday.

The court said the results were based on vote tallies from 100% of polling stations. They are expected to be confirmed by the Constitutional Council in the coming days.

