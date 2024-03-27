Senegal's opposition candidate Faye won over 54% of vote, full provisional results show

DAKAR, March 27 (Reuters) - Opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye won over 54% of votes in Senegal's presidential election, with ruling coalition candidate Amadou Ba taking over 35%, the Dakar appeals court said on Wednesday.

The court said the results were based on vote tallies from 100% of polling stations. They are expected to be confirmed by the Constitutional Council in the coming days.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian)

