Senegal's opposition candidate Faye won 54% of vote, provisional results show

DAKAR, March 25 (Reuters) - Opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye won about 53.7% of votes in Senegal's presidential election, with ruling coalition candidate Amadou Ba taking 36.2%, the country's electoral commission told Reuters on Monday.

The commission said those provisional results were based on vote tallies from 90% of polling stations.

(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Nellie Peyton, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.