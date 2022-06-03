Senegal to get 115 million euros from Islamic Development Bank for petroleum products
DAKAR, June 3 (Reuters) - Senegal will receive 115 million euros ($123 million) in financing from the Islamic Development Bank to secure petroleum products, the economy ministry said on Friday on the sidelines of the bank's annual meeting.
($1 = 0.9321 euros)
(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by James Macharia Chege)
