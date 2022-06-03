Senegal to get 115 million euros from Islamic Development Bank for petroleum products

DAKAR, June 3 (Reuters) - Senegal will receive 115 million euros ($123 million) in financing from the Islamic Development Bank to secure petroleum products, the economy ministry said on Friday on the sidelines of the bank's annual meeting.

($1 = 0.9321 euros)

