News & Insights

World Markets

Senegal seeks regulation deal with TikTok after ban

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 05, 2023 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by Ngouda Dione for Reuters ->

DAKAR, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Senegalese authorities on Thursday refused to lift a ban on social media app TikTok as they demanded that the company sign an agreement that would allow the creation of a mechanism to remove accounts.

"For the time being, the restriction is being maintained pending the conclusion of a comprehensive written agreement," communications minister Moussa Bocar Thiam told a press conference, adding that authorities were in discussions with TikTok.

Authorities blocked access to TikTok in August following the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, saying the platform was being used to distribute "hateful and subversive messages" that were threatening the stability of the country.

A power struggle between Sonko, the Pastef party leader, and President Macky Sall led to violent demonstrations in June and damaged Senegal's reputation as the most stable democracy in West Africa.

During its discussions with TikTok, the government requested better regulation of the platform and asked questions about the functioning of its algorithm and data protection.

It also asked for fair remuneration for content creators that would enable young people to make a living from social media.

(Reporting by Ngouda Dione; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.