Senegal president self-quarantines after contact with COVID-19 case

DAKAR, June 25 (Reuters) - Senegalese President Macky Sall is quarantining for two weeks after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, state television said on Thursday.

The measure is precautionary as an initial COVID-19 test of Sall has come back negative, it said.

(Reporting by Diadie Ba Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)

