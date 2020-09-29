Senegal president sees growth at 13.7% by 2023 thanks to oil, gas

DAKAR, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Senegal's President Macky Sall said on Tuesday that he expected the West African nation's economic growth to hit double digits for the first time to around 13.7% by 2023, thanks to a boost from oil and gas exploration.

