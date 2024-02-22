News & Insights

World Markets

Senegal President Sall: April 2 will be end of mandate as president

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

February 22, 2024 — 03:14 pm EST

Written by Bate Felix for Reuters ->

Adds quotes, details

DAKAR, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Senegal President Macky Sall said on Thursday that April 2 will be the end of his mandate as president of the West African nation. He added, however, that it was unlikely the election of a new president will be completed before then.

His announcement comes after a court ruled last week that a 10-month postponement of the election was unlawful. The election had initially been scheduled for Feb. 25.

"April 2, 2024 will be the end of my term at the head of the country, the end of my binding relationship with the Senegalese people as President of the Republic. I would like this debate to be clearly settled," Sall said during an interview on national TV.

Sall said however that he cannot issue a decree to hold the election before a national dialogue takes place.

The dialogue is set to begin on Monday and will likely terminate by Tuesday, he said.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Portia Crowe; Editing by Leslie Adler, diting by William Maclean)

((Portia.Crowe@thomsonreuters.com; +221785893440;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.