Senegal ministry: FPSO for Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project has left Singapore

DAKAR, May 11 (Reuters) - The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project left Singapore for Senegal-Mauritania waters on Thursday, the Senegalese energy ministry said.

BP Plc BP.L and U.S.-listed Kosmos Energy KOS.N are leading the development of GTA and Yakaar-Teranga, Senegal's first natural gas projects.

The first phase of GTA, which straddles the border between Senegal and Mauritania, is expected to start delivering gas by the end of 2023.

"The FPSO of the GTA project left the port of Singapore this morning for Senegalese-Mauritanian waters," Senegal's Energy Ministry said on Twitter, citing Energy Minister Sophie Gladima.

The FPSO will service the GTA Phase 1 project site on the maritime border between the two West African countries.

Its main function is to remove water, condensate and reduce impurities in the gas stream before exporting processed gas to a floating liquefied natural gas unit.

It had left China for Senegal and Mauritania via Singapore on Jan. 20.

