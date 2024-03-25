News & Insights

World Markets

Senegal eurobonds fall as opposition candidate Faye takes early presidential poll lead

Credit: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemta

March 25, 2024 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by Rachel Savage for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 25 (Reuters) - Senegal's international bonds fell on Monday, as opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye took a lead in early presidential election results, with investors concerned this may spell a rollback of the country's business-friendly policies.

The West African country's overseas dollar bonds fell more than 2 cents on the dollar in early trading, with the 2048 note down 2.25 cents on the dollar to 69.88 cents, its lowest price since November 2023, according to Tradeweb data. US81720TAD72=TE

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.