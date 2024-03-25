Senegal eurobonds fall as opposition candidate Faye takes early presidential poll lead

JOHANNESBURG, March 25 (Reuters) - Senegal's international bonds fell on Monday, as opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye took a lead in early presidential election results, with investors concerned this may spell a rollback of the country's business-friendly policies.

The West African country's overseas dollar bonds fell more than 2 cents on the dollar in early trading, with the 2048 note down 2.25 cents on the dollar to 69.88 cents, its lowest price since November 2023, according to Tradeweb data. US81720TAD72=TE

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

