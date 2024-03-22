News & Insights

Senegal dollar bonds fall ahead of March 24 presidential election

March 22, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

JOHANNESBURG, March 22 (Reuters) - Senegal's sovereign dollar bonds fell on Friday ahead of the country voting for a new president on Sunday, amid uncertainty about whether the election will go to a second round of voting and the possibility of a populist candidate winning.

The bond maturing 2048 fell the most, dropping almost 2 cents on the dollar to 71.74 cents before recovering to 72.13 cents at 1334 GMT, Tradeweb data showed. US81720TAD72=TE

Bond prices have been volatile in the past month, with the 2048 note trading between 71 and 76 cents on the dollar.

