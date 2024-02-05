Senegal dollar bonds drop after presidential election postponed

Adds analysts' comment paragraphs 4-5

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Senegal's sovereign dollar bonds fell after President Macky Sall announced on Saturday that the Feb. 25 presidential vote, in which he is not a candidate, would be postponed to an unspecified date.

The bond maturing in 2033 dropped 3.9 cents on the dollar to 82.75 cents, its lowest level in more than two months, according to Tradeweb data. XS1619155564=TE

Sall said the presidential election would be delayed due to a dispute over the candidate list and alleged corruption in the constitutional body that handles it.

Some opposition and civil society groups called Sall's move an "institutional coup".

Investors had "priced in limited risk premium" to Senegal's bonds, expecting a smooth election, followed by the start of oil and gas production later this year, Barclays analysts Michael Kafe and Andreas Kolbe said in a note to clients.

"Uncertainty has risen. We believe that, at least in the short-term, this will need to be reflected in additional political risk premia in Senegal spreads," they said.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Karin Strohecker and Bernadette Baum)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.