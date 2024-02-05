News & Insights

Senegal dollar bonds drop after presidential election postponed

February 05, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Rachel Savage for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Senegal's sovereign dollar bonds fell after President Macky Sall announced on Saturday that the Feb. 25 presidential vote, in which he is not a candidate, would be postponed to an unspecified date.

The bond maturing in 2033 dropped 3.9 cents on the dollar to 82.75 cents, its lowest level in more than two months, according to Tradeweb data. XS1619155564=TE

Sall said the presidential election would be delayed due to a dispute over the candidate list and alleged corruption in the constitutional body that handles it.

Some opposition and civil society groups called Sall's move an "institutional coup".

Investors had "priced in limited risk premium" to Senegal's bonds, expecting a smooth election, followed by the start of oil and gas production later this year, Barclays analysts Michael Kafe and Andreas Kolbe said in a note to clients.

"Uncertainty has risen. We believe that, at least in the short-term, this will need to be reflected in additional political risk premia in Senegal spreads," they said.

