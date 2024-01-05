News & Insights

Senegal Constitutional Council blocks opposition leader Sonko from presidential election - lawyer

January 05, 2024 — 01:33 pm EST

Written by Portia Crowe and Diadie Ba for Reuters ->

DAKAR, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Senegal's Constitutional Council on Friday rejected opposition leader Ousmane Sonko's application to run for president in elections next month, one of his lawyers, Cire Cledor Ly, said.

The ruling deals a final blow to Sonko's presidential aspirations, hampered by a flurry of court cases that have piled up against him since he was accused of rape in 2021, spurring violent protests across the country.

Ly did not provide a reason for the council's decision.

The Feb. 25 election is a "joke because everything is opaque, it lacks transparency," he said via telephone.

