Seneca Stock Gains Post Q4 Earnings as Profit Surges on Volume Growth

Shares of Seneca Foods Corporation SENEA have gained 13.1% since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 3.9% rise during the same period. Over the past month, the stock advanced 17.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.4%.

SENEA’s Earnings Snapshot

Seneca delivered significantly improved fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year results. Fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales increased 13.9% year over year to $393.8 million from $345.8 million, primarily due to higher sales volume. Net earnings surged to $25.3 million from $0.6 million in the prior-year quarter, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to $3.69 from $0.09. Operating income rose sharply to $23.7 million from $1.9 million.

For fiscal 2026, net sales grew 5.1% to $1.66 billion from $1.58 billion, driven by higher sales volume, as well as improved pricing and product mix. Full-year net earnings surged to $114.7 million from $41.2 million, while diluted EPS increased to $16.59 from $5.90.

Margin Expansion Drives Seneca’s Profit Growth

A key highlight of the quarter was the substantial improvement in profitability. Gross margin expanded to 11.2% of net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 from 4.5% a year earlier. For the full fiscal year, gross margin improved to 13.9% from 9.5%. Management attributed the improvement largely to more normalized pack costs during calendar 2025, which supported stronger operating performance.

Operating income for fiscal 2026 increased 90.8% to $148.4 million from $77.8 million, reflecting the benefit of stronger margins and sales growth. Earnings before income taxes climbed to $149.1 million from $54.5 million.

SENEA also reported adjusted net earnings of $97.9 million for fiscal 2026, up 45.8% from $67.1 million in fiscal 2025. EBITDA increased 56.7% to $214.6 million from $136.9 million. FIFO EBITDA increased 12.2% to $192.3 million from $171.4 million, underscoring the improvement in underlying operating performance.

Seneca also benefited from lower interest expense. Net interest expense fell 45.4% to $18.1 million for fiscal 2026 from $33.2 million in fiscal 2025, supporting earnings growth.

Seneca Foods Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Seneca Foods Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Seneca Foods Corp. Quote

SENEA’s Management Commentary

President and chief executive officer Paul Palmby said that SENEA finished fiscal 2026 with increases in unit volume and improved gross margins, supported by more normalized pack costs. Palmby also highlighted that the company achieved record full-year FIFO diluted EPS of $14.15.

He emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisition of the U.S. Green Giant Frozen business, noting that it reunites the canned and frozen Green Giant brand portfolio while significantly expanding Seneca’s footprint and scale in the frozen vegetable category.

Factors Influencing Seneca’s Results

Seneca indicated that higher sales volume was the primary driver of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 revenue increase. For the full fiscal year, revenue growth reflected a combination of higher volume, favorable pricing and product mix. Improved pack costs also played a major role in expanding gross margins and lifting earnings.

Canned vegetables remained the largest product category, generating $1.37 billion of fiscal 2026 sales, up 3.9% from $1.31 billion in fiscal 2025. Frozen vegetable sales increased 21.2% to $151.2 million from $124.7 million, while fruit products rose 1.2% to $93.5 million from $92.4 million. Snack product sales were essentially flat at $15 million compared with $14.9 million.

Additionally, SENEA recorded a favorable impact from its LIFO inventory valuation method during fiscal 2026. The LIFO effect increased operating income by $22.3 million for the year, against a $34.5 million reduction in operating income in fiscal 2025.

SENEA’s Other Developments

During fiscal 2026, Seneca acquired the U.S. Green Giant Frozen business, which is included within its vegetable segment. The acquisition expands the company’s frozen-food capabilities and broadens its presence in the frozen vegetable category. SENEA also acquired the Green Giant trade name and related licensing rights for certain vegetable products as part of the transaction.

Seneca did not provide formal fiscal 2027 financial guidance.

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