Seneca House Advisors Dumps 35,000 Diageo (DEO) Shares in $3.5 Million Exit

Key Points

Seneca House Advisors sold 35,043 shares of Diageo, with a transaction value estimated at $3.53 million based on the quarterly average stock price.

The trade represents a 1.43% change in 13F reportable assets under management for the quarter.

Seneca closed out its position in Diageo, with a post-trade stake of zero shares.

The position previously accounted for 1.4% of the fund's assets under management.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Seneca House Advisors fully exited its position in Diageo (NYSE:DEO), selling 35,043 shares for an estimated $3.53 million in Q3 2025, according to an SEC filing dated October 10, 2025.

What happened

Seneca House Advisors disclosed in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 10, 2025, that it sold its entire holding in Diageo during the third quarter. The sale involved 35,043 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $3.53 million based on the average market price over the reporting period. The fund now reports no exposure to Diageo.

What else to know

Seneca House Advisors sold out its Diageo position, reducing its exposure from 1.4% of 13F assets to zero.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:RSP: $25.15 million (10.16% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $16.39 million (6.60% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NASDAQ:MSFT: $14.79 million (5.98% of AUM)

NYSE:MKL: $14.64 million (5.92% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NYSEMKT: IBDX: $12.03 million (4.86% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

As of October 9, 2025, shares of Diageo were priced at $95.41, down 29.08% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 45.04 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $20.25 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.35 billion Dividend Yield 4.37% Price (as of market close 2025-10-09) $95.41

Company Snapshot

Diageo offers a broad portfolio of alcoholic beverages, including Scotch whisky, gin, vodka, rum, tequila, liqueurs, beer, and ready-to-drink products under global brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Guinness, and Baileys.

The company generates revenue primarily through the production, marketing, and sale of branded spirits and beer across diverse international markets. It operates across North America, Europe, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Asia Pacific.

Diageo is a leading global beverage company with a diversified product portfolio and strong brand recognition.

Foolish take

This year has been challenging in many ways for Diageo, due to geopolitical factors and industry-wide trends.

Like many other companies, Diageo has been negatively affected by tariff policies. The adult beverage company imports much of its production from Europe and the U.K., and earlier this year, it estimated that tariffs would cost around $150 million in profits.

At the same time, the entire alcoholic beverage industry has been struggling in recent years. Beer and wine sales have been consistently down across the industry, and Americans have reported drinking less than in years past, according to recent polls. If this is only a short-term trend, Diageo could be poised for a lucrative comeback. But if it's a longer-term shift, the company will need to find a way to pivot moving forward.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must report quarterly to the SEC, detailing their holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Quarterly average price: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, used to estimate transaction values.

Exposure: The amount of capital or percentage of a portfolio invested in a particular asset, sector, or market.

Regulatory filing: Official documents submitted to government agencies, such as the SEC, disclosing financial or operational information.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Portfolio: A collection of financial assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds, held by an investor or institution.

Stake: The ownership interest or share an investor holds in a company or asset.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Underperforming: When an asset delivers lower returns than a benchmark or comparable investments over a period.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Markel Group, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Diageo Plc and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.